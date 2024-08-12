Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on GIL. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GIL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth about $70,917,000. Browning West LP raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Browning West LP now owns 8,640,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,900 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 881,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,416,000 after acquiring an additional 591,980 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,762,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,451,000 after acquiring an additional 537,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 443.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 588,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,547,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $41.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average is $36.43.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $862.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.10 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 24.62%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.