Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Upgraded by Clarkson Capital to “Buy”

Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered Global Ship Lease from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Global Ship Lease Trading Up 1.0 %

GSL traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $26.94. The company had a trading volume of 39,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,173. The company has a market cap of $947.96 million, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.64. Global Ship Lease has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.94.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.07 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 46.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Global Ship Lease Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

Institutional Trading of Global Ship Lease

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSL. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,588,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 235.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,564,165 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,002,000 after buying an additional 1,098,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

