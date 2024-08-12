Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Globalstar in a report released on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Globalstar’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Globalstar’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Globalstar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSAT opened at $1.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 0.90. Globalstar has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Globalstar ( NYSE:GSAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.49 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 12.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,707,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,021,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 28,496 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 154.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 32,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Globalstar

In other Globalstar news, Director James Monroe III bought 4,510,855 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $4,781,506.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,708,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,230,749.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 61.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Featured Stories

