Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.40.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $28.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.23. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 10.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 414,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after acquiring an additional 25,355 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 21.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 640,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,587,000 after buying an additional 111,701 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $973,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 112,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

