Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Truist Financial

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GDEN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDEN

Golden Entertainment Stock Up 2.0 %

Golden Entertainment Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $42.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average of $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $829.97 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 17.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.