Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Macquarie

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Macquarie from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GDEN. StockNews.com cut Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Golden Entertainment from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.40.

GDEN stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $42.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average is $32.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $829.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 82,175 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth $1,848,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,486,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,251,000 after buying an additional 846,269 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

