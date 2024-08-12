Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Golden Minerals from $3.10 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

AUMN stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.27. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 223.07% and a negative net margin of 77.16%. Equities analysts predict that Golden Minerals will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

