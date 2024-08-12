Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Golden Minerals from $3.10 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals Stock Performance
Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 223.07% and a negative net margin of 77.16%. Equities analysts predict that Golden Minerals will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
About Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Minerals
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.