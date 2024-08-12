GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Citigroup

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GDRX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of GoodRx from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $7.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -721.00, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.39.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $197.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in GoodRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at $39,348,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 181,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 68,835 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at $707,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth $1,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

Further Reading

