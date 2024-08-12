GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Lowered to $8.50 at UBS Group

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GDRX. Raymond James raised shares of GoodRx from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GoodRx from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on GoodRx from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.36.

GDRX opened at $7.21 on Friday. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.26. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -721.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.39.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $197.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in GoodRx by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the second quarter worth about $18,183,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GoodRx by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 195,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 42,097 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 607,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 118,703 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

