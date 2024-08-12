GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GDRX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GoodRx from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of GoodRx from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.36.

Shares of GDRX opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -721.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $9.26.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $197.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter valued at about $1,638,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth $39,348,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 61.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 181,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 68,835 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at $707,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth $1,091,000. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

