GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock Price Down 5.4% on Analyst Downgrade

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) fell 5.4% on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $10.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. GoodRx traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.82. 322,501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,463,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised GoodRx from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoodRx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,183,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 27.4% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 195,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 42,097 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 24.3% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 607,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 118,703 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -673.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

