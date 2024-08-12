Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) PT Raised to $77.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.36% from the stock’s current price.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

GSHD stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,708. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.07 and a 200 day moving average of $68.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 244.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $689,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $925,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

