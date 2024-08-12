Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW) Short Interest Update

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 8,300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Grab Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:GRABW opened at $0.18 on Monday. Grab has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19.

Get Grab alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grab stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 302,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.