Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Price Target Cut to $2.75

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.00% from the stock’s current price.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

GPMT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.57. 29,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,801. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.79. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $6.41.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 27,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $83,243.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,022,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 181,062 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 616,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 65,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.