Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

GTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Gray Television from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Gray Television to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Gray Television Stock Performance

Gray Television stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Gray Television had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -266.67%.

Institutional Trading of Gray Television

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in Gray Television by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 3,094,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,730,000 after buying an additional 661,760 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 232.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 813,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 568,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,786,000 after acquiring an additional 506,106 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth about $3,671,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Gray Television during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

