Greenfire Resources (GFR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $149.09 million for the quarter.
Greenfire Resources Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of GFR opened at $6.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07. Greenfire Resources has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen.
