GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) PT Lowered to $2.25

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Roth Mkm from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $2.55 to $2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. GrowGeneration has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 3.09.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $53.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.00 million. GrowGeneration had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 22.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in GrowGeneration by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 12,197 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after buying an additional 21,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

