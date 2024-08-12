Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the July 15th total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of GBOOY traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.32. The stock had a trading volume of 24,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,739. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $56.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day moving average is $47.56.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $2.2348 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Banorte’s previous dividend of $1.35.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.

