Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $28.00.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

GGAL stock opened at $34.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $37.83.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 6.64%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth $40,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter valued at $235,000.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

