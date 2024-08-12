Guggenheim Upgrades Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) to Buy

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $338.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LAD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $266.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $321.50.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:LAD opened at $281.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $231.36 and a twelve month high of $331.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.41 and a 200-day moving average of $272.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.09 by $0.78. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 27.62 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total value of $88,632.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,707.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 25.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,621,000 after buying an additional 203,543 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 181.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. California First Leasing Corp grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. California First Leasing Corp now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.