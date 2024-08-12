Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target Raised to $108.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barrington Research from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HAE. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Haemonetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAE

Haemonetics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $77.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.15. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $97.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $336.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $192,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $192,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 8,857 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $775,253.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,695.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,523 shares of company stock worth $2,812,120 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 29,450.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 184.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Haemonetics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

(Get Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.