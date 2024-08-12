Hamilton Thorne (HTL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hamilton Thorne (TSE:HTL – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Hamilton Thorne to post earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

Hamilton Thorne (TSE:HTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$26.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.03 million. Hamilton Thorne had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%.

Hamilton Thorne Stock Up 1.9 %

TSE HTL opened at C$2.15 on Monday. Hamilton Thorne has a 52 week low of C$1.05 and a 52 week high of C$2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.45. The firm has a market cap of C$330.56 million, a PE ratio of -107.50 and a beta of 0.28.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.

