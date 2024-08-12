Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 231.8% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.
Harbour Energy Trading Down 4.0 %
OTCMKTS:HBRIY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.60. 9,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Harbour Energy has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70.
Harbour Energy Company Profile
