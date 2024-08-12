Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 231.8% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Harbour Energy Trading Down 4.0 %

OTCMKTS:HBRIY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.60. 9,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Harbour Energy has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

