Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Craig Hallum

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Harrow from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Harrow from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Get Harrow alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Harrow

Harrow Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HROW opened at $36.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.49 and a beta of 0.77. Harrow has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 million. Harrow had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harrow will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HROW. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harrow by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 294,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 64,252 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Harrow by 73.3% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 211,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 89,510 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Harrow by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 431,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 91,881 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harrow by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,784,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harrow by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,289,000 after buying an additional 95,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About Harrow

(Get Free Report)

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.