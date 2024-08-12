Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HROW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Harrow from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Harrow from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Harrow Trading Up 1.5 %

Harrow stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.00. Harrow has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.49 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 million. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Harrow will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harrow

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HROW. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in Harrow by 2.6% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,920,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,870,000 after buying an additional 100,600 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harrow by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,012,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after purchasing an additional 217,896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harrow by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,829,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,253 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Harrow by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 548,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 55,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Harrow by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 431,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 91,881 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harrow

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

