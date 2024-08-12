Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.50, but opened at $12.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries shares last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 2,781,699 shares changing hands.

The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $792.30 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HE. StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 159,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 54.4% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.57.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Articles

