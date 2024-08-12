Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Hayward were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Hayward by 178.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Hayward during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000.

Get Hayward alerts:

Hayward Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $14.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at Hayward

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.60 million. Hayward had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $584,140.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,750.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $584,140.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,750.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,392.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,904 shares in the company, valued at $950,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,772,672. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAYW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hayward

About Hayward

(Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.