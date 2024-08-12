HC Wainwright Boosts Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Price Target to $1.75

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gold Resource’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gold Resource in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GORO

Gold Resource Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Resource

Shares of Gold Resource stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. Gold Resource has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Gold Resource by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,441,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 312,765 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Resource by 6.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,496,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Resource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.