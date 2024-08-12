HC Wainwright Comments on X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2028 EPS estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.3 %

XFOR stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.92. The stock has a market cap of $105.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 12,514 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 133,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,473,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.