HC Wainwright Cuts Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Price Target to $6.00

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mogo Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Mogo stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. Mogo has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 million. Mogo had a negative net margin of 21.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mogo will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.

