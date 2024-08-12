HC Wainwright Cuts Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Price Target to $11.00

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.25.

NASDAQ:SANA opened at $4.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.45. Sana Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 36.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 25,056 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 90,423 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

