HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 143.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.17.

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $32.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.58. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $53.18.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 35,000 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Diane C. Young sold 45,000 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $1,586,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 35,000 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $1,191,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,128 shares in the company, valued at $855,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,332 shares of company stock worth $9,155,821. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $994,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

