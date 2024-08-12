HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Hecla Mining to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hecla Mining to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.89.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 2.01. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $6.35.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.80 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Hecla Mining

In other Hecla Mining news, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $150,412.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,182.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hecla Mining news, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $150,412.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,182.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $57,343.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,019.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,105 shares of company stock worth $329,486 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 172,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Hecla Mining by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 12.1% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 40,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 166,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

