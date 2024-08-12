HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SRTS. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital raised shares of Sensus Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

NASDAQ SRTS opened at $6.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66. Sensus Healthcare has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $104.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Heinrich sold 4,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $28,399.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,243.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 128.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 93,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 34.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 100,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

