HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Entera Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTX opened at $1.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.60. Entera Bio has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Entera Bio will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Entera Bio

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Entera Bio stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entera Bio Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ENTX Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures.

