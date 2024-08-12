HC Wainwright Weighs in on Orion Energy Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orion Energy Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Orion Energy Systems Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of OESX stock opened at $0.98 on Monday. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $26.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.42 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 12.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 502,023 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53,789 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,630,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,972 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,868,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

(Get Free Report)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.