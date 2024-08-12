HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Given New $145.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of HCI Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCI Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.25.

HCI Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of HCI opened at $92.06 on Friday. HCI Group has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $121.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $964.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.13.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $206.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.67 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 17.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HCI Group will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Institutional Trading of HCI Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 19.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,518,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,077 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in HCI Group by 20.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the second quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

