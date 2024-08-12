Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Roth Mkm

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Hecla Mining to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hecla Mining to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.89.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

NYSE:HL remained flat at $5.04 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,653,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,218,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $6.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 2.01.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0138 per share. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $57,343.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,019.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $150,412.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,182.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $57,343.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,019.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,105 shares of company stock worth $329,486 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 313.6% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

