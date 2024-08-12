Hesai Group (HSAI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 19th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 25.68% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $49.74 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Hesai Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HSAI opened at $3.55 on Monday. Hesai Group has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $11.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

