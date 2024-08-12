Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 49.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 931 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Shopify by 26.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,840,332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340,040 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,309,154,000 after purchasing an additional 713,064 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Shopify by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,642,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982,434 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 197.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,613,006,000 after buying an additional 13,885,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Shopify by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,392,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,264,982,000 after buying an additional 542,503 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $69.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $89.31 billion, a PE ratio of -407.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.43 and a 200 day moving average of $69.81. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SHOP. Moffett Nathanson cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.