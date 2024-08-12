Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of TAK stock opened at $13.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $16.39. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.54.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.