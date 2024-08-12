Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $30,000 Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 10.5% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,110,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at $498,041.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,698 shares of company stock worth $1,702,444. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE opened at $119.91 on Monday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $126.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.35.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

