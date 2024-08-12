Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $37,000 Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in LivaNova by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 829,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,922,000 after acquiring an additional 14,675 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $781,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,613,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 56,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $3,403,608.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,068.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on LivaNova from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LivaNova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

Shares of LIVN opened at $43.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.25 and a beta of 0.99. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $64.47.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

