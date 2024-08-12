Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $40,000 Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,599 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 134,395 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $96.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.64 and a beta of 1.02. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $62.43 and a fifty-two week high of $113.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.03.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.94.

View Our Latest Report on STX

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $1,869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,148,074.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $1,869,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,270 shares in the company, valued at $61,148,074.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 25,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $2,435,350.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,694.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,006,146 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.