Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $56,000 Holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 150.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the first quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Daktronics by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Daktronics during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Daktronics

In other Daktronics news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $45,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 208,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,857.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 1,839 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $26,959.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,172.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $45,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 208,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,857.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,811 shares of company stock valued at $692,532. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Daktronics Stock Up 1.7 %

Daktronics stock opened at $14.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $15.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $650.92 million, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $215.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.28 million. Daktronics had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Daktronics, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

Featured Articles

