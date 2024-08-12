Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $62,000 Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ONE Gas by 44.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $708,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas Price Performance

OGS opened at $67.70 on Monday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $77.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $354.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.69.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

