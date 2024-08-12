Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $62,000 Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 43.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,128 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2,035.4% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 42,808,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,766,281,000 after acquiring an additional 40,803,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $1,478,898,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,469,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,017,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415,591 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $184,389,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 31.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,102,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,550,000 after buying an additional 2,188,263 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $57.04 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $65.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.79. The company has a market cap of $99.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 67.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.