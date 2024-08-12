Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $52,976,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 759,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,457,000 after purchasing an additional 189,019 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 38.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 656,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,646,000 after buying an additional 181,207 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 14.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 452,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,308,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,323,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,272,000 after buying an additional 51,397 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

NYSE SIG opened at $73.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.16. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $112.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.14.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total value of $734,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,231 shares in the company, valued at $17,373,298.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $293,191.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total value of $734,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,373,298.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,439 shares of company stock worth $3,498,919 over the last 90 days. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIG. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.20.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

