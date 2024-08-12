Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Solventum in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Solventum in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SOLV. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Solventum from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

Solventum Price Performance

NYSE:SOLV opened at $60.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Solventum Co. has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.12.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Solventum Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solventum Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

