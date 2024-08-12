Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,091 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 1,633.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $1,015,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on IGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on International Game Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

International Game Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $21.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.98. International Game Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $33.48.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

About International Game Technology

(Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.